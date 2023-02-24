Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 118,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,681. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 154,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after buying an additional 122,501 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $28,358,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

