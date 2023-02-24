Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BNL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 241,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.78%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

