Brokerages Set Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target at $231.20

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($250.00) to €250.00 ($265.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($223.40) to €220.00 ($234.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($284.04) to €271.00 ($288.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Allianz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.07 on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

About Allianz

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Allianz had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

