Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target at $69.50

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $68.90.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

