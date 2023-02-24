Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT at $10.75

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.