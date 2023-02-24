Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price at $5.50

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.67 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6,290.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

