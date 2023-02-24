Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT at $283.64

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.55.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total value of $2,160,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $2,160,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,420 shares of company stock worth $52,458,049 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $248.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.20.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.71%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Stories

