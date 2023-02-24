Brokers Issue Forecasts for Green Plains Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 106.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Articles

