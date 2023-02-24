Brokers Issue Forecasts for Premier Health of America Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:PHA)

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Premier Health of America in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Premier Health of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Premier Health of America Stock Down 3.0 %

PHA opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Premier Health of America has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.87.

