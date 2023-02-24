Brunswick (BC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brunswick (NYSE: BC):

2/7/2023 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $122.00.

2/3/2023 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $91.00 to $105.00.

2/3/2023 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00.

2/2/2023 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/18/2023 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $95.00.

12/31/2022 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.39. 506,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,556. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Brunswick Co alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.