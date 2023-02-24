Bryan P. Petrucelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KNSL traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.54. 128,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $36,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,543,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

