Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Up 0.8%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.30. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

