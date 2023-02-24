Bumble Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bumble in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Heaney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.16.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $348,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $19,221,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Bumble by 220.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

