BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

BWXT stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. 460,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 97,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

