BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.79. 441,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,413. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

