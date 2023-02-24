BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXTGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.79. 441,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,413. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Earnings History for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

