C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.92.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
