C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $17,506,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

