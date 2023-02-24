California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $42.99. 1,291,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,424. California Resources has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

