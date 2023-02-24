California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $39.61

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.61, but opened at $41.00. California Resources shares last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 338,081 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRC. Citigroup reduced their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.