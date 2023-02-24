Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 295.20% from the stock’s current price.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 11.1 %

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

