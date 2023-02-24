Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.00 million-$80.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.47 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,710. The company has a market cap of $563.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

