Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Campbell Soup worth $28,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 276.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 696,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 68.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,154,000 after purchasing an additional 466,573 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

NYSE:CPB opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

