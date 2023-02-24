Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF remained flat at $36.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

