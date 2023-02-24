Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,071.02

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,071.02 ($24.94) and traded as low as GBX 2,010 ($24.21). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,010.80 ($24.21), with a volume of 1,579 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Canadian General Investments in a research report on Thursday.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,031.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,070.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £421.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.