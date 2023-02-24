Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.6% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 873,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.