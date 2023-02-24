Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aytu BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.20). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aytu BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

About Aytu BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 393,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.