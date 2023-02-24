Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aytu BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.20). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aytu BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share.
NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
