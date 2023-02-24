Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.18

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.18 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 28.78 ($0.35). Capita shares last traded at GBX 28.58 ($0.34), with a volume of 2,555,061 shares traded.

CPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.58) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.21. The firm has a market cap of £476.28 million, a PE ratio of 221.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

