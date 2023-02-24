Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Shares Up 10.3%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Capita in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.