Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.38

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.29 billion and $292.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.70 or 0.06891333 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00082131 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00029156 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00057411 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010290 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028270 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,794,569 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
