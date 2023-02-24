Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Announces Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cars.com Stock Performance
CARS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 297,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,869. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,909.91 and a beta of 1.97. Cars.com has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.