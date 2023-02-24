Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Announces Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 297,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,869. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,909.91 and a beta of 1.97. Cars.com has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

About Cars.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cars.com by 597.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

