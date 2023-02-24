Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.68 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

CRI stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

