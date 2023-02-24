Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

Cascades Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of CADNF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663. Cascades has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.