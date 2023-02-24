Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of CADNF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663. Cascades has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.