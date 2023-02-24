Casper Achieves Market Cap of $400.16 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Casper has a market capitalization of $400.16 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.00426656 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,531.14 or 0.28261939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,524,192,812 coins and its circulating supply is 10,770,058,267 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,523,031,658 with 10,768,973,098 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03891957 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7,799,980.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

