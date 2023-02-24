Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $74,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $235.56. 770,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,752. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

