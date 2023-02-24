CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 478,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CBIZ by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

