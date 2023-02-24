CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.5 %

CBRE stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 198,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,478. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,749,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,474,000 after acquiring an additional 603,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

