CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
CBRE Group Trading Down 2.5 %
CBRE stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 198,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,478. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29.
Insider Activity at CBRE Group
In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.