CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$71.00 at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCDBF stock remained flat at $45.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. CCL Industries has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $53.17.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.