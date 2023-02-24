CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $204.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.