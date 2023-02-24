CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in CDW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 163.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $201.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,798. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average is $181.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

