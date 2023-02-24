CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $89.80 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and $9.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00043042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00218418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.18 or 0.99901845 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11698245 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,208,956.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

