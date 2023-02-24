Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,043,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 876,114 shares.The stock last traded at $116.95 and had previously closed at $114.78.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 555.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

