Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0214 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $151.96 million and $16.13 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

