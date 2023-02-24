Centiva Capital LP Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $44,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

