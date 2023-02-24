Centiva Capital LP Invests $554,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.6 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.