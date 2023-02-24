Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,812 shares of company stock worth $2,520,435. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Z. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

