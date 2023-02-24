Centiva Capital LP Sells 40,499 Shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,499 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.30% of Infinite Acquisition worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,270,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinite Acquisition alerts:

Infinite Acquisition Price Performance

NFNT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Infinite Acquisition Company Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.