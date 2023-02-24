Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 576,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 472,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 419,129 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,230.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

COUP stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $130.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

