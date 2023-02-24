Ceres Power’s (CWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.79) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.18. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of GBX 296 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 843.20 ($10.15). The company has a market capitalization of £854.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 408.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 433.09.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

