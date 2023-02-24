Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 3.7 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $227.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

