Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-$10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.70-10.90 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.06. 313,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.41.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.83.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

