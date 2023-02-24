Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed updated its FY23 guidance to $20.75-21.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75-$21.10 EPS.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE traded up $20.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.72. 33,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.73. Chemed has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $534.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.